



The Mexico Department of Public Safety responded Wednesday to the 800 Block of East Love Street for a possible electrical fire. There were no reported injuries.

The home’s resident noticed smoke coming from the attic at about 1:44 p.m. Personnel found some older wiring had become hot burning some insulation around it, according to a news release.

The resident told department personnel they had heard what sounded like nearby lightning and the home’s electricity fluctuated during a storm.

The burned insulation was removed and the area made safe until an electrician could respond to repair the wiring.