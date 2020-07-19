Registration is open now through Aug. 15 for a master gardener training program through University of Missouri Extension.

The online core training classes will take place Aug. 23 through Dec. 31. Classes are taught by David Trinklein, Missouri Master Gardener program coordinator and MU Extension horticulturalist, and Sarah Denkler, MU Extension regional director for southwestern Missouri.

Classes will be taught via the Canvas platform.

"With online training, you can do the class work whenever it is convenient for you," Trinklein said. "It is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

Class topics include basic botany, soils and plant nutrition, vegetable gardening, fruit production, plant propagation, insects, plant diseases, landscape plants, landscape design and pesticide safety.

Students are tested on their understanding of materials after each module. Students are expected to have a composite score of at least 70 and conduct 30 hours of community service helping others learn to garden.

Once certified as master gardeners, participants must do at least six hours of continuing education and 20 hours of community service each year.

For more information and to register, visit the master gardener program website.