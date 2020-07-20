The University of Missouri Extension office in Maries County is hosting a Consignors Meeting for the Show Me Select Replacement Heifer Spring 2021 sale for those interested in selling.

Livestock specialist, Anita Ellis will recap the May 2020 Show Me Select central sale and discuss plans for the 2021 spring sale.

Individuals do not have to be a current consignor to attend, but RSVP is required. Please email Anita Ellis at snella@missouri.edu if you have questions or are interested in attending. Individuals may also call the Maries County Extension office at 573-422-3359 ext. 1125 to RSVP.

The program is 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the South Central Regional Stockyards in Vienna.

See information on Show-Me-Select heifers and sales, held spring and fall, at agebb.missouri.edu/select.

Extension Programs are open to all.