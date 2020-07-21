



A Mexico man wanted on several outstanding probation violation warrants, according to court documents, was arrested Monday night after he allegedly was involved in crash in the 400 block of Wade Street.

Patrick Eldridge, 39, was driving a 2001 Buick Southbound at about 11:48 p.m. when when went off the roadway striking a vehicle, trailer and fence as he drove through several yards, according to a Mexico Public Safety news release. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. There were no reported injuries.