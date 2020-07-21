



Warrants were issued Monday for three men believed to be involved in the shooting death of Mexico resident Chance Davis, 25.

Police are seeking Deyton Curtis-Fisher, 22, Timothy Midgyett, 25, and Sadiq Moore, 23. Police believe the trio currently are in the area of Quincy, Illinois, according to a Mexico Public Safety news release. Law enforcement in that area are aware of their presence.

Davis was killed at about 4:41 a..m. June 27 in the 800 block of West Street after a person forcibly entered a residence, shooting Davis. The Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad was activated and participated in the investigation through June 29.

Mexico Public Safety also has been assisted in its investigation by the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Columbia Police Department, Kirksville Police Department and Missouri Probation and Parole.

The Pike County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle July 15 believed to be driven by Midgyett, who drove away from officers while they were trying to identify the vehicle’s passenger. Officers lost the vehicle after a pursuit. The investigation indicated Moore was the passenger, according to the release.