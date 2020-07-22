





When students and staff return to schools in Mexico on Aug. 26, precautions will be in place to protect against COVID-19.

Superintendent Tammy Lupardus reviewed plans Tuesday from the re-entry reasonable precautions task force with the board of education. Final plans are expected to be distributed by the end of next week.

Some of the work of the task force is ongoing since issues and guidelines surrounding COVID-19 can quickly change, Lupardus said. The task force is made up of about 38 district staff, which then were separated out into 11 smaller work teams. The task force first met July 13, but other planning already was in place before then, Lupardus said. Follow-up meetings took place Monday and Wednesday.

The district was to have reopening plans solidified by Friday, with a review happening in the next week to clarify any questions. The district needs to have all this in place so it can seek coronavirus relief bill funding distributed by the county and by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

"On July 31, we are envisioning the final district plan will be shared," Lupardus said. "We are really looking at a parent and family-friendly guide centered on five areas."

They are increased disinfection efforts, social-physical distancing, student and staff protective measures, visitor procedures and procedures for students and staff who test positive.

"We feel like if we can get parents and families information in those five areas that can help them make the best decision for their family," Lupardus said.

The district has monitored state, federal, nongovernmental and local health agencies for reopening guidance.

"What we are anticipating is a very fluid situation," she said. "We anticipate times where we will need to quarantine staff, quarantine students."

TURF UPDATE

ATG Sports recently reviewed its progress with District Operations Director Curt Jackson and other district administration. That information then was shared with the board Tuesday.

"Mrs. Jackson and I created a punch list of some final items," ATG President of Construction Services Don Bolinger said.

Once that list of final field projects is complete, the eight-year warranty goes into effect. So, if there is an issue with the fields at any time in those eight years, ATG will fix it.

"This is more closing out the project," Bolinger said.

ATG has to address drainage issues in one corner of the new soccer field; a couple low spots in the baseball field need to be leveled, a gate needs installation and some sod replacement is needed; an electrician is needed to address water inflow to an electric box at the football field and there is some minor settling and low spots. ATG was to bring field grooming equipment by the end of the week to conduct training with maintenance staff.

"We are going to spend two days here returning all three fields to the condition they were the day we left when they were finished," Bolinger said. "Our training does not end there. We come back once a year and do a full 300-point inspection on all three fields."