



The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event 8 a.m. to noon, Aug 1, at MFA Agri Services, at 226 N. Walker St. in Montgomery City.

The event is open to all Missouri Farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, participants are asked to stay in their vehicle while waste is offloaded.

Accepted items include: unwanted pesticides, rodenticides, dewormers, fly tags, fertilizers containing pesticide, insecticides, fungicides and herbicides.

Items not accepted include: paint, explosives, fire extinguishers, yard waste, electronics, trash and pesticides from businesses or pesticide production facilities, distributers or retailers.

More information about the collection program is available through the DNR website.