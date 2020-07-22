



Moberly Area Community College recently announced students from the area named to the college’s President’s and Deans lists for the spring 2020 semester.

Students needed a 4.0 grade-point average in twelve or more semester hours to qualify for the President’s List, while students with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 qualified for the Deans List. Developmental courses and pass/fail courses are not included in the calculation of the grade point average.

Students from Audrain County named to the President’s List are:

Ashleigh Schoneboom, Laddonia; Dorothea Donaldson, Amber Dowty, Bradley Dunn; Hannah Follis; Jacquelyn Harmon, Desirae Hoffman, Rachel Kristofferson, Jenna Leible, Kylie Nichols, Ashlee Owen, Hannah Rodgers, Allison Sims, all of Mexico; Kaylee Abbott, Thompson; and Jordan Garner, Vandalia.

Those named to the Deans List are:

Elisa Swaim, Martinsburg; Margaret Clampitt, Emma Evans, Sophia Exendine, Anthony Hall, Dawshaia Herndon, Cassidy Hunt, Jaishon Lawson, Diane Mendez, Angel Nichols, Kortnie Pearson, Aaryn Sampo, Alexandria Schlatt, Nicole Schutte, Alexander Seibert, Taylor Williams, Gillian Wilson, all of Mexico; and Morghan Dollens, Thompson.