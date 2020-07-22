



The Audrain County Commission now is accepting applications for the second phase of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, funding distributions.

The first phase distribution of $950,000 in the nearly $3 million fund ends July 30.

Phase 2 funding of $1 million is available to businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 to assist with rent and utility payments from March through June, according to a news release.

Eligible applicants can be reimbursed for rent, mortgage, interest and utilities paid from March 1 through June 30. This includes communication utilities. Paid receipts and a one-page application are required.

Applications are available at Mexico and Vandalia city halls and on the county’s website. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 30 or until funds are exhausted.

"Phase 1 was about reimbursing entities for direct expenses to fight COVID-19," Presiding Commissioner Steve Hobbs said in the release. "Phase 2, the rent and utilities reimbursement phase, is about helping to heal our local economy by providing some relief to businesses who were badly impacted."

Applicants cannot have received other assistance for the same expense to receive money from the county distribution, according to the release.

"One of our top goals in using the CARES funding has been to help businesses get through this," Western District Commissioner Tracy Graham said. "That is what we are trying to do with this phase. We want businesses to be able to take advantage of the program so the application is very simple for entities impacted by the pandemic.

For more information, email cares@audraincounty.org.