Terry Leroy Midstokke passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. Terry’s funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, ND. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. until time of service. Terry was born June 7, 1951, to Ole and Shirley (Togstad) Midstokke in Devils Lake. He attended school in Oberon, ND, and Everett, WA. He spent summers working with his brother on their grandfather, Anton’s, farm near Oberon. After high school, Terry served his country for seven months in the U.S. Army before being honorably discharged. Terry then attend Lake Region Junior College, in Devils Lake. In 1975, he married Marilyn Hoepfer. They moved to the Puget Sound area of Washington in 1977, where Terry joined the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302. He worked construction there until 1981, when he and Marilyn moved back to ND so that he could return to farming. They had a son together in 1983 and they divorced in 1991. Terry spent most of his life farming in ND with his grandfather, brother, and son, as well as construction in both ND and WA. He worked on many projects including the Minot flood control project, Devils Lake Channel A construction, Boeing computer centers in the early 80’s, dredging the rivers of ash during the Mt. St. Helens cleanup in 1980, and internet server farms in Seattle, WA, in the late 90’s. In 2013, he began a soil testing business with his son. Terry achieved a lifelong personal goal and was able to work until the end of his life, helping with springs work this year. He is preceded in death by; his father, Ole; grandparents, Anton and Hazel Togstad and Agnes Midstokke-Eide and Ole Midstokke; aunt, Ffalliot (Joel) Togstad; and uncle, Ancil Midstokke. He is survived by; his mother, Shirley; and son, TJ, both of Devils Lake; brother, Larry (Sharon) Midstokke of Maddock, ND; niece, Trina (Justin) Ganssle; and grand-niece, Melody Ganssle of Devils Lake; aunt, Carmen Paulson, Park River, ND; as well as countless cousins and friends.