





A Higbee man was arrested Thursday after being charged with seven felonies for alleged sex crimes against a minor under 12 years old.

Bryan Hackstadt, 21, is facing three counts of second-degree child molestation, two counts of statutory sodomy, one charge of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 and one charge of child endangerment involving sexual conduct.

Hackstadt was the target of an investigation by the Missouri State Technical Assistance Team, a division of the Department of Social Services which investigates crimes involving the abuse, sexual exploitation and neglect of children. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from STAT on March 13 in regard to reports of an alleged sexual assault involving Hackstadt.

A STAT investigator observed a forensic interview July 16 at the Rainbow House Children’s Advocacy Center between the staff and the child who alleged the abuse. The child told investigators of several instances of sexual abuse from Hackstadt spanning from March to late June, according to court documents. The child reportedly told investigators that Hackstadt had exposed himself and touched them inappropriately several times in that time frame.

Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford filed charges July 22 against Hackstadt. He was arrested the following day under a $75,000 bond. As of Monday afternoon, Hackstadt still was incarcerated in the Randolph County Jail. An arraignment was scheduled for July 23, the same day of his arrest, but further information about Hackstadt’s next court appearance was not available as of Monday afternoon.

