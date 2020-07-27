A pair of Lake of the Ozarks boaters were injured after running aground near the 15-mile-marker Sunday night in Camden County.

Amy P. Jenkins, 37, was in control of a 1988 Chaparral with Rodney S. Hoyle, 54, in the vessel as the boat travelled upstream and ran aground. Jenkins suffered moderate injuries while Hoyle was seriously injured. Both were transported to Lake Regional Hospital.



Neither passenger was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.