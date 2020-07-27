Press release for July 26

12:23 a.m., Officers were called to a business in the 1200 block of North Washington Street for a report of a suspicious person behind the business. Officers located the subject who was sleeping. The subject went to a friend’s residence.

5:02 a.m., Officers were called to check on staff at a nursing home after the hospital was unable to reach the nursing home by phone. It was discovered the nursing homes phone system was malfunctioning.

10:34 a.m., Officers called to a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street for an animal left in a vehicle. The owner was contacted and was counseled on leaving there animal in the vehicle.

10:55 a.m., Officer conducted a well-being check of an individual in the 1200 block of Sunset. The subject was found to be safe.

12:27 p.m., Officers called to a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street to check the well being of a person. That person was later located at a business in the 500 block of South Washington Street. The subject was arrested for stealing from that business. He was processed at the police department, cited, and released pending a future Municipal Court appearance.

1:00 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject regarding child custody. The subject was referred to their attorney.

2:05 p.m., Officer received a report of a stolen motor vehicle from a resident in the 600 block of Jackson Street. Resident reported a friend was failing to return the vehicle.

2:31 p.m., Officer called to a business in the 500 block of South Washington Street for a animal left in a vehicle. Officer located owner and counseled the owner on leaving their animal in the vehicle.

6:01 p.m., Officers responded to a two-vehicle non-injury accident at Clay Street and Woodward Street. Officers reported a vehicle traveling south on Woodward failed to yield to a vehicle being driven west on Clay Street.

Press release for July 25

1:28 a.m., Officer out in the 200 block of N. Washington Street on a follow-up investigation.

11:04 a.m., Officer attempting to locate address in 900 block of Jefferson to speak with subject that had received an unsolicited package in the mail. Officer unable to locate the address as given. Dispatch returned a call to the subject and the caller advised that they were actually in Chillicothe, Ohio.

11:35 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Alarm activated by accident. Everything okay

12:45 p.m., A subject turned himself in to the Chillicothe Police Department for an outstanding Livingston County arrest warrant. Officers took the subject into custody and later transported him to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $20,000 cash only bond.

1:38 p.m., Officer speaking to subject having issues with a renter. They were advised of their options.

1:51 p.m., Officer out in the 200 block of E. Herriman in reference to a possible theft. No report at this time.

2:47 p.m., Officer out in the 600 block of W. Business Highway 36 on a two-vehicle, private property crash. The parties exchanged vehicle and driver information. No report.

4:48 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on landlord/tenant issue. No report.

4:59 p.m., Officer out in the 900 block of Walnut Street where a vehicle pulled into a driveway and struck a utility trailer when backing out, then left the scene. Information obtained on the suspect vehicle and investigation continuing.

5:47 p.m., Officer out at residence in the 400 block of Clay Street reference landlord/tenant issues. No report.

5:49 p.m., Officer speaking to parent in the 100 block of E. Bridge Street having issue with their child. Child got angry and left the house but came back later. No report at this time.

6:29 p.m., Officers arrested a subject in the 400 block of South Washington Street on a State of Missouri Parole Violation Warrant issued by the Board of Probation and Parole. As a result of the arrest and subsequent drug investigation, officers also located methamphetamine. The subject was transferred to the Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail on the parole warrant and further drug charges are pending.

8:26 p.m., Reported disturbance in the 1400 block of Burnam Road. Determined to be property dispute and one party had left prior to officer’s arrival.

9:16 p.m., Noise complaint in the area of Bridge and Missouri avenues. Vehicle with loud radio thumping. Officer unable to locate.

9:58 p.m., Loud music complaint in the 800 block of Elm Street. Officer spoke with renter and advised them of complaint. They were warned.

On July 25, the Chillicothe Police Department received 55 calls for service.

Press release for July 24

2:33 a.m., Officers out with a vehicle at the Vo-Tech lot. Young couple talking. They were advised to leave the property and one subject was taken home.

2:58 a.m., Officers stopped a vehicle at Clay and Cherry Streets. Warning for wrong way on one way.

7:47 a.m., Request to check well-being of older subject in the 800 block of Webster Street. Subject was contacted and is okay.

9:36 a.m., Report of a puppy stuck in a sump pump in the 1200 block of Bryan Street. Officer checked and located a stuck raccoon. Officer freed the animal and took to edge of town for release.

9:58 a.m., Officers out on reported domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Corporate Drive. Determined to be verbal argument. no arrests made. Parties left the location together.

10:12 a.m., Officer responded to the 200 block of E. Jackson and took report of property damage to a pickup truck that was parked on business lot.

1:05 p.m., Officer out in the 300 block of Edgerton reference a property issue. A subject received their property and left the scene. No report.

2:12 p.m., A subject came to the police department and turned themselves in on a City of Chillicothe municipal warrant for failure to appear. The subject posted bond and was released.

3:20 p.m., Parking complaint in the 1500 block of Bryan Street. Vehicles being moved. No report.

3:56 p.m., Request to check well-being of couple in the 500 block of S. Washington Street. Officers made contact and they were fine.

4:12 p.m., Officer assisted Children’s Division by checking well-being of child in 300 block of Polk Street. Child determined to be okay.

6:12 p.m., Report of an intoxicated individual breaking bottles in the 1600 block of Springhill Road. Officers unable to locate the subject.

6:42 p.m., Officers out in the 1300 block of Monroe Street for a disturbance between a subject and the business staff. The subject responsible was counseled by officers.

7:36 p.m., Complaint from resident in 200 block of Williams Street reference a subject’s dog in their yard and the owner won’t come get the dog. Contact was made with the owner and his dog retrieved.

7:46 p.m., Request to check well-being of subject in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Subject had gone inside the business and was okay.

7:51 p.m., Possible protection order violation reported in the 1200 block of Third Street. Officers determined that no violation occurred. No report.

8:03 p.m., Officers performed motorist assist at the Third and Washington Street intersection. Vehicle pushed from roadway.

8:23 p.m., Report of low hanging power line in the area of 1 Brunswick Street. Officers determined not a power line, is a utility line. Contact with the utility made.

8:39 p.m., Report of subject in the 1300 block of Monroe Street in need of assistance with mental issues. Subject was voluntarily taken to Hedrick Medical Center for assistance.

8:55 p.m., Report of open burning violation at Ridgecrest and Morningside Drive. Officers contacted the subject and advised him of the violation that he was burning too close to a structure. subject extinguished the fire.

9:36 p.m., Officers reported to a possible harassment incident in the 1000 block of Graves Street. No harassment was determined to have occurred.

9:36 p.m., Officer assisted with traffic control after the 2020 class graduation.

On July 24, the Chillicothe Police received 67 calls for service.