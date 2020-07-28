CARTHAGE — A Springfield man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison in a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.

KOAM reports that LaFayette Starr entered a plea agreement instead of going to trial for the June 2017 shooting in Sarcoxie. Responding officers found 22-year-old Tayler Anderson, of Carthage, dead. The second victim, Gage Williams, was wounded but survived.

Starr will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

According to court documents, Williams told police that Lafayette shot him first and said to him he would be back for him. Williams said Lafayette then ran after Anderson.