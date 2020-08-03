Further investigation caused deputies to locate stolen catalytic converters. Detectives interviewed the subject upon arrival to the sheriff's office and learned he was responsible for the theft of other catalytic convertors spanning multiple counties and police jurisdictions.

On July 31, deputies responded to the Sunrise Beach area in reference to a female passed out in a vehicle. During the incident, a male subject was also located with the vehicle.

Further investigation caused deputies to locate stolen catalytic converters. Deputies arrested the male and transported him to the Camden County Correctional Facility. Detectives interviewed the subject upon arrival to the sheriff’s office and learned he was responsible for the theft of other catalytic convertors spanning multiple counties and police jurisdictions.

Detectives are currently collaborating with other jurisdictions to solve other thefts this male is responsible for. The female was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and was not charged at this time. More charges are to be expected as the investigation continues, and more victims are identified.

Raymond L Whetstone, age 37, of Sunrise Beach was charged with felony stealing and given a bond of $25,000 surety. He remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility.