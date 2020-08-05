STEELVILLE — An Illinois man drowned in an eastern Missouri creek over the weekend, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Dalton Newkirk, 24, of Highland, Illinois, was in Huzzah Creek when he began to struggle in the water Saturday evening, went under and did not resurface, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Investigators said Newkirk was near a confluence in the water that's popular for float trips and kayakers when he went under. Newkirk's body was pulled from the water by family members, officials said.

Newkirk was working at Scott Air Force Base as a contractor at the time of his death. He was set to marry in October.