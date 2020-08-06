The restrictions in place to control COVID-19 in Columbia and Boone County will remain in place until the end of August with some modifications.

The decision to remain in the current phase of reopening from the March 24 stay-at-home order was announced late Thursday, after the county reported 16 new infections and hospitalizations ticked up.

Under the orders, one for Boone County and the other for Columbia that recognizes the mask ordinance within Columbia city limits, gatherings remain limited to 100 people and bars and restaurants are prohibited from offering counter or buffet service.

There are no capacity restrictions on restaurants, but no single group larger than 10 can be served and patrons must remain seated unless entering or exiting the establishment. In Columbia, patrons in restaurants must wear masks whenever they are not seated.

Statewide, rising hospitalizations, daily counts of new cases in excess of 1,000 and a spiking positive rate on COVID-19 tests have made Missouri one of the states where coronavirus infection is spreading freely.

Prior to the recent string of high numbers — Thursday marked the 15th day out of the last 17 that the Department of Health and Senior Services has reported more than 1,000 cases — Missouri had about 550 cases per 100,000 residents.

That was less than half the national rate.

With the 1,062 new cases reported Thursday, the infection rate in Missouri has spiked to 918 per 100,000 residents, close to two-thirds the national rate. The states with the highest infection rates are Louisiana, with 2,709 per 100,000, and Arizona, with 2,503.

Missouri reported 966 people being treated as hospital inpatients as of Monday, the highest total since 984 were being treated on May 5. In Boone County, there were 26 people being treated as inpatients, three below the highest number from July 9. Six of those patients are Boone County residents.

Of people tested in the past seven days, 10.6 percent are positive, a number that indicates rapid spread of the virus. On Thursday, at least one new case was reported in 88 of 117 local health jurisdictions.

The increasing case counts are being felt across the state. Hartsburg has canceled its annual Pumpkin Festival, the Columbia Board of Education is considering changes to its reopening plan and sources told the Springfield News-Leader that there is an outbreak with 31 cases at the Greene County Jail.

The Columbia-Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department reported 16 new infections on Thursday, bringing the total to 1,318 since the first case was reported in March. There were 216 active cases and 576 people in quarantine because of contact with a known case.

With that as the backdrop, Gov. Mike Parson has again addressed embarrassing images of Missourians failing to maintain social distance during large parties at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Parson on Wednesday called an electronic dance music concert there over the weekend "disappointing" to see.

The comments at a news conference came three days after TMZ published video of an event at Lazy Gators in Lake Ozark showing what appeared to be hundreds of people dancing with little if any masking or social distancing.

An online description of the event featuring the artist Borgeous advertised the show as part of a "Lit Lake" summer concert series.

"Disappointing is all I can tell you," Parson told reporters when asked about the event. "Every day for months we’ve been up here telling people to social distance, social distance."

As usual, he also framed taking precautions recommended by health experts as a matter of personal responsibility.

"Again," Parson said, "people have got to take this responsibility on their own. The quicker we stop doing things like that, the quicker the state’s going to get back on track."

Some Missouri cities, including Columbia and Springfield, have followed the lead of more than 25 other states in requiring people to wear masks in public in an effort to slow the spread.

But the counties surrounding Lake of the Ozarks have not participated in that trend, and Parson has repeatedly said he does not plan to issue a statewide mandate, preferring restrictions to come from the local government level.

Parson had already made that clear months ago, perhaps most notably when he said the state would not directly enforce a statewide social distancing requirement after crowded Memorial Day parties at the lake drew national attention and local officials refused to step in.

"You can’t send somebody out with every person in the state of Missouri to make sure they’re staying six feet apart," Parson said at the time. "And I am not going to send the National Guard, I’m not going to send the highway patrol out to monitor this."

In other COVID-19 news around the state, all firefighters in a small fire district in south St. Louis County are quarantined as a precaution at home after a firefighter tested positive, a district official said Thursday.

The 27 firefighters and one administrative assistant in the Lemay Fire Protection District were sent home Wednesday, said Jerry Schloss, chairman of the board of directors for the fire district, which has only one fire house.

Fire districts from surrounding communities will handle 911 calls the Lemay district normally would have answered, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

And four people tested positive for the coronavirus following open testing at the Capitol in advance of lawmakers returning to work, the state health department announced Wednesday.

The agency offered free testing to lawmakers, staffers and others who work at the Capitol at the request of Senate Democratic Minority Leader John Rizzo. A health department spokeswoman said 228 people were tested.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called lawmakers back to work this summer to pass legislation aimed at addressing a surge in violent crime in the state's biggest cities.

Rizzo had asked for coronavirus testing to reduce the spread among lawmakers who travel to Jefferson City from across the state.

A new federal report lists Missouri among 21 states in the "red zone" for the outbreak. Those states are reporting more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people.

Health department Director Randall Williams on Wednesday said on average, those infected with the virus in Missouri are spreading it to 1.3 other people. The public health goal is to reduce the spread to only one other person or no others.

Still, Parson and Williams said the state's capacity to handle outbreaks has improved since deaths from the virus peaked in April and May.

"Although we are seeing an increased number of in cases, we are in a different place than we were in March and April," Parson said. "We know more about the virus and how it behaves, and we are better prepared now to respond."

Austin Huguelet of the Springfield News-Leader and the Associated Press contributed to this report.