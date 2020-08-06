The Neosho City Council met in regular session on Tuesday. Among the items on a light agenda, council members voted to approve the renewal of a long-standing Community Assistance Agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) regarding Hickory Creek.

The agreement provides for city's management of Hickory Creek, to maintain a fishery management plan, and provide for periodic stocking of trout in the creek. The MDC provide stream back stabilization and in-stream structure, which includes reimbursement for correcting stream bank problems due to flooding or other natural events. The agreement also requires the city to maintain Hickory Creek in a clean, safe, and usable condition and allow free fishing for residents. It is a 25-year plan. The council voted to approve the plan. Hickory Creek flows through Neosho and through much of Morse Park.

In other business heard two requests from residents for better lighting at their addresses. The council approved Betsy Weems' request to illuminate what she deemed a poorly lit area at her resident on South Ripley Street. Another request, by Jim Sexton, for an alley behind his downtown business, Sexton Photography, was tabled until the council can further look into the matter. There has not been any streetlights provided for alleyways by the city. Concerns that other businesses might request the same prompted the council to table the measure for now.

"And the next thing you know, we're putting one in every alley," Councilman Tom Workman said.

A change to rental agreements for events at both The Civic and The Lampo were also approved. If alcohol or 50 plus persons are present at an event then the lessee must pay for a city employee to be present at the event at the rate of $30 per hour. Events with attendance of 300 or more will be required to pay for a city police officer to be present at the rate of $35 per hour.

The city council also voted to move forward with half of the Business I-49 Intersection Improvements with the construction of a new access road. MoDOT is scheduled to to begin work on the remaining portion of the new intersection in September.

"This is one of our first steps to get our intersection out there," Mayor Carmin Allen said.

Council members also voted to replace emergency lighting at The Civic that was incorrectly installed by a company no longer in business.

All council members were present including William Doubek, who attended virtually.

The next regular meeting of the Neosho City Council will be on Tuesday, August 18 at 7 p.m. in council chambers at Neosho City Hall, southeast corner of the Neosho Square.