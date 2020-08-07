Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., both Truman Medical Centers locations – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, or 2301 Holmes, Kansas City. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Native Plants: Native Landscape Chat: Three sessions – 10 to 11 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – at the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost, Kansas City, 816-759-7300. A native landscape specialist talks about tips and tricks to help keep your summer garden looking its best. Bring questions about pruning, weeding and maintaining order in your garden. Please meet the instructor at the front door of the center. Face coverings are strongly encouraged. These sessions are for all ages and are presented without charge. Registration is required before the session and may be completed at

https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/gorman-anita-b-conservation-discovery-centeand then searching under "Events."

SATURDAY

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods are grown or created within a 100-mile radius. Plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon,11th and Main Streetss. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Zumba Toning: 10 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves while using hand weights for a fun toning workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $28 for 2 days per week or $12 for one day per week or $3 for a drop-in class.

ONGOING EVENTS

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Although not all buildings are yet open, there are 86 acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766 remains open with outdoor trails open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Note: Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.