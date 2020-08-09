In the midst of Columbia Public Schools’ sudden transition to online learning in the spring, it’s probably inevitable that some students have fallen behind.

Schools closed in March and transitioned to online learning or delivery of paper education materials.

In an effort to get ahead of the potential learning lag, the school district and the state education department have established measures to try to catch students up when they return on Aug. 25.

Describing Zoom meetings and other ways teachers were contacting students at an April 23 online school board meeting, Jill Brown, assistant superintendent for elementary education, revealed that not all parents had been reached at that time.

"I have very few families that have not been reached," Brown said.

The online and in-person options the district will provide students is very different from the alternative methods of instruction offered in the spring as the district entered the pandemic, said district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark.

Now the district also is considering delaying the start date until Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day and students alternating between in person and online education when school starts, with half of students in buildings and half at home. The school board will decide the issues on Monday.

"We are actively working on curriculum plans and alignment with standards for both our online and in-person options," Baumstark said. "As was mentioned in the spring, we will be working to ensure that students master the content required for each learning standard, including those standards that were put on hold the last two months of the school year."

The plan is good, but not all the details are in place, said Kathy Steinhoff, a math teacher at Hickman High School and president of the teachers’ union.

"I know that the district has been really asking the teachers and the professional learning teams to identify skills that weren’t covered at the end of the year," Steinhoff said. "Directions will be given to the curriculum writers about addressing them."

The district has the right intent, but putting it into action may be difficult, she said.

"I’m a bit skeptical they’re going to identify every hole in a student’s education," Steinhoff said. "I’m optimistic people are paying attention and developing a plan."

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education also is providing funding to help students catch up, Steinhoff said.

The agency is providing $10 million in coronavirus relief funding to create assessments districts can use to gauge the level of learning loss or growth students experienced because of school closures, a news release states.

Teachers will be able to combine the results of the assessment with direct student observation and interaction to identify instructional gaps and accelerate student learning, said Mallory McGowin, education department spokeswoman, in an email.

The funds also will be used to develop instructional supports to accelerate learning and help students who may have fallen behind get back on track quickly.

They are two basic, but very important things, McGowin wrote in the statement. It provides students with the opportunities and support they need and provides teachers with tools to help them do their work more effectively and efficiently.

The plan will work, Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said.

"I am confident, based on the enormous amount of work of our curriculum coordinators, that we will be ready to meet children where they are and help them," Stiepleman said. "They have been writing lessons that prioritize state learning standards. This allows us to focus on what is essential."

