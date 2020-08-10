Elementary attendance boundaries will be unchanged through the 2021-22 school year because planned construction isn’t ready and parents already face disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Columbia Board of Education decided Monday

During its meeting Monday evening, board members got their first look at options for revised attendance lines for when new school buildings and expansions are available.

Consultant Cooperative Strategies presented three options for new boundaries throughout the district, proposing to phase the changes in over two years. The board instead will consider the options but implement the chosen plan with the opening of school in 2022.

Board member Teresa Maledy proposed the delay, saying it’s an emotional issue and parents have enough to deal with.

"I think maybe it would be best," Maledy said.

The delay won’t harm anything, said district Chief Operating Officer Randy Gooch.

"We could delay this and do it all in fall of 2022," Gooch said. "We have encountered things with COVID and we’ll continue to encounter things with COVID."

Superintendent Peter Stiepleman agreed.

"Our families are trying to make meaning of this global pandemic," Stiepleman said. "Our attention should be on COVID, not more unknowns."

Because of the delay, the online information sessions planned about the options also will be delayed for a year.

One reason for delay is that an addition to Rock Bridge Elementary School won’t be finished until summer 2022.

The options were developed in virtual meetings with focus groups conducted by Cooperative Strategies.

The options developed are trying to relieve what Cooperative Strategies associate director Karen Daniel-Hamberg termed "over-utilization" at Battle, Beulah Ralph, Mill Creek and Parkade elementary schools.

The options try to balance a desire to maintain neighborhood schools with a desire for socioeconomic balance, she said.

"That’s not always possible to have everything," Daniel-Hamberg said.

Enrollment at all four schools is above capacity, ranging from 106 percent at Mill Creek to 130 percent at Parkade.

Details included in the plan also looked at the economic diversity of the schools. Parkade is at 51 percent of students receiving free or reduced-price lunches, and Battle is at 54 percent. Mill Creek is at 18 percent, with Beulah Ralph at 20 percent.

One of the options would create space in all four schools, reducing enrollments to 83 to 94 percent of capacity. It would leave the rate of free and reduced-price meals virtually unchanged at Battle and Parkade, and the shares would increase to about 30 percent at Beulah Ralph and Mill Creek.

