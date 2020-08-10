Leonard Lee Ashworth Jr., 80, of Camdenton, Missouri, formerly of Topeka, passed away on July 21, 2020 at the Lake Regional Health Systems in Osage Beach, Missouri.

He was born at High Point, North Carolina on February 8, 1940 the son of Leonard Lee and Noba Lee (Sprayberry) Ashworth Sr.

He served in the US Air Force from 1959 to 1961 stationed at Forbes Air Force Base.

Leonard was a police officer for the City of Topeka from 1963 until his retirement in 1997 as a Division Commander with the rank of Major.

Leonard had a football scholarship to the University of Alabama but an injury left him unable to attend. He also played baseball. His first love was spending time at his lake house on the Lake of the Ozarks where he also enjoyed boating and fishing.

He is survived by three daughters, Angela (Scott) Ronsse of Topeka, Amy (Mike) Pinkerton of Texas and Amanda Ashworth of Florida, and four grandsons, Tyler, Brandon, Cody and Henry.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Byron Ashworth on August 11, 1990.

A Lakeside Memorial Service will be held at his home on the lake on Friday, August 14th, at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Concerns of Police Survivors, Kansas Chapter, and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

