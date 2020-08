Hazel C. Miller has been added to Livingston County’s Most Wanted List, according to Sheriff Steve Cox. Miller is wanted for alleged probation violation on original class D felony tampering with motor vehicle-1st degree, class D felony possession of a controlled substance and class E felony resisting arrest/detention/stop. Bond set at $10,000 cash only. She is described as a white female, 5’4” tall, weighing 148 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 24 years old.