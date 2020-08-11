The Adair County Health Department confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, all of which were added in the last 24 hours.

Those eight cases now put Adair County at 166 total for the year with 33 patients in isolation. This spike of cases in August has the county close to surpassing its highs for active cases (38) and monthly cases (42). So far, there have been 38 new cases added in August.

Five of the new cases come in employees of area meatpacking plants. Those patients include a 29-year-old female and males ages 33, 34, 27 and 38. Eighty-nine of Adair County’s positive cases have come in employees of meat processing plants.

Two of the cases are travel related, with one being a 23-year-old female who was infected at a church camp in Philadelphia, Mo., and a 73-year-old man who traveled outside of Adair County.

A 26-year-old female was also infected via community spread.

"We don’t like seeing the numbers continue to rise when students are just about to return to school and Truman students are returning to Kirksville from cities and towns throughout the United States," said Jim LeBaron, administrator of the Adair County Health Department. "We can’t let up on efforts to slow the transmission of COVID-19 throughout our community, and we’re urging everyone to get on board with taking precautions."

The health department says there are no active hospitalizations at Northeast Regional Medical Center, and that it has done 925 contact-tracing calls.

Missouri reported 981 new cases on Tuesday and five new deaths. The state’s rate of positivity for the last seven days now stands at 11.6 percent, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

"Our hope is that we can turn that sharp upward trajectory downward by taking precautions to slow the spread. Wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, disinfect surfaces, stay outside when possible, avoid large gatherings, and don’t touch your face," LeBaron said. "It’s going to take all of use to turn the tide."