Their tassels are turned as the 2020 class of Camdenton R-III students have recently graduated. With the students’ eyes to the future, the Camdenton R-III Education Foundation, Inc. has announced their scholarship support of deserving students toward their advanced education.

Abby Bennett, Vanessa Dunham, Lindsey Graves, Clare Holmes, Tabitha Houska, Aeryn Kennedy, Brandon Pasley, Andrew Roberts, Jake Thoenen, and Reagan Waters all received an Education Foundation Scholarship. Gracie Poe received the Lake Career & Technical Center Education Foundation Scholarship and Shelby Kurtz was awarded the RC Worthan Scholarship.

The Education Foundation is a 501(c)3, charitable organization, whose motto is “Steering the Course for the Future.” It is composed of a 16 member, volunteer board who champions, generates, and manages resources to enhance educational opportunities for Camdenton students and staff. Three major areas of support are Student Scholarships, Outstanding Student Awards, Educator Scholarships, and Classroom Impact Grants.

Please visit our website, camdentonschools.org, under the community tab, for donation details, videos, photographs, and activities of our outstanding students, staff, Hall of Leader awardees, and the Education Foundation’s efforts.