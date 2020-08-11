Rolla Public Works Department will close the road directly behind 1413 Forum Drive on Hauck Drive beginning Wednesday due to crane work.

The department said work will require both lanes to be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Both lanes are expected to re-open Friday.

Detours will be in place. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

The department also began work on Kingshighway from Highway 63 (Bishop Avenue) to Highway 72, on Monday. The work will require both road closures and one-lane traffic from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Thursday. The department said work is expected to continue until May 2021.