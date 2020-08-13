On Aug. 12, the Chillicothe Police Department received 75 calls for service.

Press release for Aug. 12

1:12 a.m., Officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on S. Washington Street and upon stopping the vehicle determined that the driver was impaired. The driver, a 24-year-old Chillicothe resident, was taken into custody and transported to the police department where he was processed and issued citations for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive in a single lane and no Insurance. They were released with a court date to appear.

4:54 a.m., Possible domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of Springhill Street. Subject reported as outside of complainant’s residence and reporting party is scared. Officers arrived and reporting party refused to come to the door and the outside party then left the area. No report.

9:28 a.m., Officer out in the 10 block of S. Washington Street on a continuing investigation.

10:30 a.m., Officer performing well-being check on subject in the 500 block of Waples Street. Subject okay.

1:58 p.m., Officer checking report of possible animal neglect at residence in the 1400 block of Clay Street. Incident handled by officer.

3:18 p.m., Officer recovered some items that were abandoned on the porch of a residence in the 400 block of Herriman. Items disposed of.

4:50 p.m., Officer speaking on phone with subject reporting that some items had been removed from their vehicle when it was serviced at local business. No report at this time.

5:06 p.m., Reported water main break with roadway damage in the 200 block of Samuel Street. Officers checked and Utilities and Street Department were notified.

8:12 p.m., Report of open burning violation in the 400 block of Walnut Street. Subjects contacted and fire extinguished.

8:37 p.m., Report of fire hydrant open on Hickory Street. Officers checked and utility workers were in the area.

10:34 p.m., Officers assisted another agency on a vehicle stop near U.S. Highway 36 and Missouri Route CC. No report.

11:07 p.m., Officer contacted resident in the 1200 block of Broadway reference having rear hatch of vehicle open. Owner had forgotten to shut the hatch.

11:47 p.m., Call from business in the 300 block of Henry about a patron acting strangely. Officers contacted the individual and they were determined to be okay.

Numerous traffic stops, continuing investigations and building security checks.

