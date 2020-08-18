The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you.

To attend a non-Zoom virtual event, click on that event and there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360.

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Wednesday

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom), Clases Virtuales de Inglés (Zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. Professional ELL teachers help you learn to communicate in English. All levels welcome.

• Wednesday Write-In (Zoom): 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Chat with other writers and discuss your projects.

• Virtual Storytime (Facebook): 10 to 10:30 a.m. at MCPL360. Enjoy stories for children and parents.

• Hey Parents – Tumble Books and Tumble Math at MCPL360 (Facebook): Parents and guardians can learn about two of the awesome online, educational resources for young kids provided by the library.

• Something for You Book Reading (Zoom): 4 to 4:30 p.m.. Meet author/illustrator Charlie Mylie as he reads his debut picture book, "Something For You."

• Virtual Storytime MCPL360 (Facebook). Join library staff for young children (and parents too). There will be stories and songs presented in your home.

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom), Clases Virtuales de Ingles (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. This class is full, but there is a waiting list.

Thursday

• Dinosaur O’Dell’s Tall Tales at MCPL360 (Facebook): Dinosaur O’Dell’s stories will encourage your curiosity and engage your imagination.

• Story Swap (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. An open-mic storytelling event open to anyone. Put your name in the hat for a chance to share a seven-minute story or just come to enjoy the show.

• Coping with the Coronavirus (Zoom): 7 to 7:30 p.m. A discussion of the stress of coronavirus and how to implement self-care strategies.

• Stay-at-Home book group (Zoom): 7 to 8 p.m. A virtual book group via Zoom. No need to read a particular book: share what you are reading and hear others share too.

Friday

• Virtual Storytime at MCPL360 (Facebook): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join for stories for young children and parents.

• A Pretty Short Introduction to Downloading Apps-Android at MCPL360 (Facebook): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Get a little refresher on downloading apps to your smartphone or tablet.

• Sculpt Fabulous Foil Figures at MCPL360 (Facebook): 4 to 5 p.m. Make a special figure out of aluminum foil and put that person into an action pose.

Saturday

• Shakespeare At Home at MCPL360 (Facebook): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Heart of America Shakespeare Festival will come to your living room.

Sunday

• Virtual Storytime at MCPL360 (Facebook): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for stories for your young children. There will be songs too.

Monday, Aug. 24

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom), Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join professional instructors who teach you to communicate in English. All levels welcome.

• Virtual Storytime at MCPL360 (Facebook): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for stories for your young children and parents too.

• Mad Science (Zoom) Classroom Event, Animal Friends: 2 to 2:45 p.m. Learn with Mad Science of Kansas City how animals communicate, grow and change. A great introduction to animals. Registration will close 30 minutes prior to the start of the program.