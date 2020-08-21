The Adair County Health Department was notified of two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That brings Adair County to 205 total cases, with 32 considered active.

Both of the new cases, which belong to a 23-year-old female and 62-year-old male, are attributed to community spread. The female is connected to a Kirksville institution of higher education. The health department used that designation for the first time on Monday with four cases. Jim LeBaron, administrator of the health department, would not tell the Daily Express which university those four cases were connected to.

The following day, LeBaron wrote an email to The Index, Truman’s student newspaper, and said those four cases were all connected to Truman.

The university has since begun using a webpage to display the number of cases in its population. That page was last updated on Thursday night and says seven students are in isolation. Two employees remain in isolation, which the Daily Express reported on Tuesday. The website also says eight people from the university have recovered from previously having the virus.

"Numbers are coordinated by the Student Health Center in conjunction with county health departments and date back to mid-July 2020," says that webpage. "Since most students and some employees are residents of other counties, the University’s count on this page may vary slightly from the count kept by the Adair County Health Department. Employees and off-campus students with positive tests are asked to isolate at home. On-campus students who test positive and are unable to return home are isolated in a single living space with a private bathroom. Anyone who returns home to isolate is still considered an active case among the Truman community until they recover, even if they are not on campus or isolating in Kirksville."

Adair County has added 77 new cases of COVID-19 in August, which nearly equal to the number of cases in June and July combined.

Also in its Friday release, the health department says one county resident is hospitalized at Northeast Regional Medical Center. As of Friday afternoon, the patient has not needed a ventilator. Thursday the health department reported that one resident was admitted and discharged from the VA hospital in Columbia, but said Friday that person has not been discharged.

The Sullivan County Health Department updated its data on Friday, saying the county has seven current cases and 153 total. The Putnam County Health Department reported one new case Friday, with six active and 21 total.