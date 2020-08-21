Small grain growers during the first two weeks of September will receive an agricultural survey from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The agency is taking a comprehensive look into the 2020 production and supply of small grains, including wheat, oats, barley and rye, according to a news release.

Farmers and ranchers will be contacted to gather information on 2020 production of small grains and quantities stored.

Questionnaires can be returned by mail, but producers are encouraged to respond online via Ag Counts. Farmers who do not respond may receive a phone call from a NASS representative who will help them fill out the survey or schedule a time to do so.

The quarterly report will be available Sept. 30 through the NASS publications website.