A Columbia, IL man was injured Saturday afternoon after attempting to land his jet ski during a wake jump.

Dylan R. Terry, 20, was riding his 2018 Yamaha jet ski near the 2.9 mile mark of the main channel when he attempted to jump a wake. Upon landing, Terry impacted the steering column of the vessel. He was transported to Lake Regional with moderate injuries. The vessel was not damaged.

Terry was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.