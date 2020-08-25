A man was injured by gunfire early Tuesday morning in west-central Columbia, the Columbia Police Department stated in a news release.

Officers were called at about 3:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Clinkscales Road to investigate a report of gunfire, the release stated. The victim, a man age 18, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for medical care.

The investigating officers found shell casings near the victim of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released, the department stated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.