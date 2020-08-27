Osage Beach City Release:

The City of Osage Beach continues to enhance our processes to meet the needs of our citizens and this includes online services for paying utility bills or other city services. However, please be aware of third-party services that are NOT associated with the city.

At first glance, you could easily mistake these sites for our online payment portal, however these sites are not affiliated with the City of Osage Beach. They will take your payment, charge you a FEE, then mail a check to our office for your payment, but until we receive that actual check we have no way of knowing your payment was made!

We NEVER charge a service fee for you to make your utility payment on our website pay portal! When a payment is made on our actual website, we receive a notification of payment; and remember, all City credit card transaction fees have been waived to make online payments easier and more accessible to our customers.

If you search for us online, be sure that the URL on your screen reads https://www.osagebeachmo.gov/2091/Utility-Billing or https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/osagebeachmo/utilities