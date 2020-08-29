An Eldon woman was seriously injured Friday night when the vehicle she was driving overturned on Route H near Sele Road in Miller County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Katelynn Nelson, 18, was heading north when the 2017 Ford Focus she was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and went airborne. The vehicle continued to travel a short distance across a private drive and struck a tree before it overturned. Nelson, who was reported to be wearing a safety device, was transported to University Hospital in Columbia by MU Air.

The Ford Focus was totaled and was towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Miller County Sheriff's Department in its response.