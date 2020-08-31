The Vintage Market appointed its co-chairperson to host the fundraiser sale, which will be held online in Spring 2021 due to an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in Phelps County.

The Rolla Mission’s annual giving coordinator, Veronica Kroeker, was selected to co-host the Rolla Vintage Market. Kroeker, a St. Louis native, started at the nonprofit as an Administrative Assistant in April 2020 and recently accepted a role in development as The Rolla Mission’s annual giving coordinator.

Kroeker has previous experience co-owning an online business, which featured original furniture, antiques, curiosities and handmade artwork. She is also skilled in the advertising industry and managed daily operations and the logistics department of her family owned trade show and convention exhibit design firm in St. Louis.

Executive director of the mission, Ashley Brooks, said, “It’s a natural fit for her. She has the knowledge we need in order execute an event of this size.”

A love for antiques and the vision that event creator, Linda Carr, had for the Vintage Market fundraiser led Kroeker to accept the role. Kroeker said she is thrilled to have the opportunity to co-host the Vintage Market in person, however her first priority is the safety of the Rolla community.

“Moving forward with our current plans to host the Vintage Market in October feels hasty, with COVID-19 cases in Phelps and Maries County rising daily,” Kroeker said. "From the beginning, the team was discussing alternatives if there were still health concerns in our area, so I’m happy to announce that Vintage Market will be hosted online this year.”

The Rolla area can expect Vintage Market to launch online in the Spring of 2021. Kroeker said residents should check The Rolla Mission website and Facebook page for updates on the fundraiser.

An extension on the donation period will provide the Rolla community more time to donate artwork, antiques, vintage and upscale housewares, collections and one-of-a-kind items to the fundraising event. Kroeker said the Rolla Mission is prepared and excited.

She explained, “Finding our storage unit completely full after a few weeks of accepting donations was exciting, but also presented a problem. Investment Realty, LLC stepped in and solved that for us by donating a second storage unit to The Rolla Mission for one year. We are so thankful to have community partners who provide support.”

People who have antiques in good condition, framed artwork or prints, a collection, or vintage and upscale contemporary housewares, jewelry or other pieces they’d like to donate can call The Rolla Mission’s direct line 573-308-5474. Staff will arrange a time to meet at the storage facilities or schedule a pickup time for community members.