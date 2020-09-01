The U.S. Small Business Administration, Kansas City District Office, and the Missouri Small Business Development Center at State Fair Community College will co-host a free Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness webinar 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10.

The one-hour webinar is designed for small business owners seeking guidance in receiving forgiveness for PPP loans as part of the coronavirus relief bill, a news release stated.

Michael McWhorter, lead lender relations specialist with the Kansas City office, will explain the forgiveness process and the requirements to obtain it.

Those interested can register through the development center’s website.