A Shawnee, Kansas man and a Kansas City woman were injured Friday afternoon in an accident at Highway 135 and Ivy Bend Road in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that John Leach, 67, of Shawnee was making a left turn towards Ivy Bend Road when the 2002 Toyota Tacoma he was driving crossed into the path of a 2016 Ford Explorer being driven by Donald Doyon, 73, of Kansas City. After the two vehicles collided in the southbound lane, the Explorer raveled off the west side of the road and struck a concrete block while the Tacoma also traveled off the west side of the road and came to a rest on the shoulder.

Both drivers were reported to be wearing safety devices along with a female occupant, Betty Doyon, 69, also of Kansas City. Betty was seriously injured and Leach had moderate injuries. Both were transported to Mid-Mo EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.

Both vehicles involved were totaled and towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Department in its response.