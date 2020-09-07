A Park Hills, Missouri woman was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after being struck by a propeller on the 4-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm on Lake of the Ozarks.

A Missouri State Water Patrol report states that a 1998 Sea Ray being operated by Ethan Nixon, 22, of Mineral Point, Mo., was waiting for passengers to board the rear of the vessel from the water. Nixon stated that the engine was running, but the Sea Ray was not in gear when Emma Means, 22, of Park Hills, was attempting to board. Means was seriously injured after being struck by the propeller and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The 26-foot Sea Ray was driven from the scene.