O'FALLON — A 40-year-old medical worker at a southwestern Missouri clinic has died from COVID-19, the CEO of her company said.

Marie Brumbaugh was a medical assistant at a clinic in Branson operated by CoxHealth. CEO Steve Edwards said in a statement Wednesday that it isn't certain how Brumbaugh caught the disease, but it may have been while she was caring for a patient who was at the clinic unrelated to the coronavirus and who removed a mask briefly during treatment. That patient later tested positive for COVID-19.

Edwards said it's also possible that Brumbaugh, who died Wednesday, contracted the disease through community spread since the virus is prevalent in Taney County, where 1,008 confirmed cases have been reported to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services since the start of the pandemic.

Brumbaugh "served our patients with great kindness, compassion, and honor, prioritizing the health and safety of others," Edwards said in the statement.

Missouri is fast approaching 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. As of Thursday, the state had reported 97,591 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 1,116 from Wednesday, and 1,691 deaths, including 18 on Thursday, from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Mask rules

The University of Missouri changed its mask rules again on Thursday, removing the requirement that anyone alone on campus outside of a building have a face mask.

The change to rules imposed Tuesday was made in an announcement to the campus from President and Chancellor Mun Choi.

"We are all learning and adapting to the new environment, which may be with us for a while," Choi wrote. "In the spirit of remaining flexible and making adjustments as needed, we are modifying the face covering requirements we announced Tuesday."

There is no change in the requirement that face coverings are to be worn inside buildings on campus and when in groups outdoors.

MU saw another increase in its tally of COVID-19 cases among students, adding 22 to bring the total to 1,155, with a drop in the number of active cases to 624 from 635.

Mask delivery

The Columbia-based United States Exercise Tiger Foundation on Thursday received 100,000 masks for Missouri veterans and their families from the State Emergency Management Agency.

The organization, named for a World War II training operation for D-Day that came under attack from German gunboats, is an advocate for all veterans.

Along with distributing the masks to locations where veterans can obtain them, they are available for pick-up at no charge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the foundation offices, 1001 E. Walnut St.

Free tests

Central Missouri residents who want to be tested for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can obtain a test without a physician's referral or evidence of symptoms at a community testing event next week.

The Department of Health and Senior Services will offer the testing from noon to 7 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at the Crossing Church, 3615 Southland Drive in Columbia. Registration is required.

The only requirement for the test is that the person seeking it is a Missouri resident.

"We continue to encourage anyone who feels they should be tested to get tested," Dr. Randall Williams, director of the department, said in a news release.

The event in Columbia is one of eight community testing events scheduled from Monday through Sept. 23 in eight counties. The department expects to announce additional testing sites in coming weeks.

To register for the Colummbia event, or one of the other testing sites, go to tinyurl.com/CommunityTesting.

The Family Health Center is also offering free testing Friday at 3501 Berrywood Drive. Registration is required at compasshealthnetwork.org/upcoming-events/.

Football concerns

The kickoff of the NFL season Thursday with 17,000 fans in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City illustrates on a global stage the nation’s determination to resume its most popular sport in the middle of a pandemic that has already killed nearly 200,000 Americans.

The topic has led to passionate debates at the state and local level, including whether to allow high school seasons to proceed and how many fans to allow in professional and college stadiums.

The University of Missouri will allow no more than 25 percent of the seats to be filled at Memorial Stadium and is requiring all fans to wear masks. Columbia Public Schools is allowing one spectator per student athlete for football games.

Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan said that he hopes the opener will send a message to the country that teams can safely return to the playing field during a pandemic. He and other Chiefs executives had a phone conversation with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in which he expressed confidence in the team’s plan.

"The commissioner said it best. He said, ‘You’ve got the best fans in the NFL and I know you’ll take pride in doing this right,’" Donovan said.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious diseases expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore, said the NFL has the resources to protect players by testing them frequently. He’s more concerned about fans cheering in the stands. Yelling spreads virus particles in the air. Even with a lot of empty seats in a stadium because of capacity limits, fans may need to stand in line for bathrooms or concessions where it’s difficult to stay 6 feet apart.

A few fans could carry home the virus and spread it to the broader community. Trying to stop an outbreak with contact tracing could swamp a public health department.

"You’re going to get cases and exposures," Adalja said. "At a big event like a football game or a concert, you’re going to have chains of transmission that could get started and you have to have the infrastructure to do the contact tracing. Otherwise, it’s difficult to keep exposures from setting off chains of transmission."

Missouri's two largest metropolitan areas have been hit hardest by the disease and have had to put restrictions on gatherings, including sports-related ones, to try to slow its spread. With the fall sports season beginning, those restrictions are creating friction.

In the Kansas City area, the Blue Springs School District asked a judge to overturn Jackson County's order that prohibits more than 100 spectators at sporting events. The district ignored the order when it allowed more than 400 people to watch the high school football team's season opener on Aug. 28 against Liberty High School, the Kansas City Star reported.

The district said in a court filing that it issued four tickets to each home player, cheerleader and dance team member, and two to each member of those groups from the visiting school. The district said the crowd of 430 was still far below the football stadium's capacity of about 5,000.

The county health department has threatened punishments that could include a ban on spectators, ordered quarantines for athletes and the revocation of concession stand licenses for the remainder of the season.

County Executive Frank White noted that the World Health Organization has recommended limiting the size of gatherings in areas as part of the effort to stop the spread of the virus.

"Yet, despite the apparent universal agreement that large public gatherings pose a substantial risk to the health and safety of our community, the Blue Springs School District has decided to sue the County in the hopes a court will allow them to have more spectators at their football games," White said.

After new guidelines on youth sports were announced Wednesday for St. Louis County, protesters marched to the home of County Executive Sam Page to vent because they felt the guidelines were still too restrictive.

The new guidelines removed some restrictions that had been in place since August and now allow sports with little or no direct contact to be played, including cross-country, tennis, golf and swimming. However, they don't allow games in high-contact sports such as football, basketball and hockey but they allow groups of 30 or fewer to practice such sports.

The Associated Press and Rudi Keller of the Tribune contributed to this report.