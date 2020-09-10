Northeast Regional Medical Center has added the services of cardiologist Larry Handlin, D.O., to the hospital this month. He is accepting new patients and providing treatments for general cardiology, heart attack, congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation, pacemaker/ICD placement and coronary stent placement.

Dr. Handlin graduated from University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, and completed his residency in Internal Medicine at University of Missouri in Kansas City. Dr. Handlin completed a cardiology fellowship at Truman Medical Center, also in Kansas City, and then did a fellowship in cardiac electrophysiology and additional training on nuclear cardiology at the Mid-American Heart Institute.

"Northeast Regional Medical Center is constantly looking for ways to improve the practice of medicine and treatment options for our patients," said Ranee Brayton, CEO at Northeast Regional Medical Center, in a press release. "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Handlin to our medical staff, which means that our community now has local, convenient access to the specialty services of Cardiology."

Dr. Handlin will maintain office hours Monday through Friday and is currently accepting new patients and will be offering telehealth visits as well. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call his clinic: 660-785-1991.