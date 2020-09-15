A new plan that de-emphasizes case-number thresholds established Aug. 10 would bring the youngest Columbia Public Schools students back to classrooms first.

Superintendent Peter Stiepleman on Monday presented the plan to the Columbia Board of Education, with many details yet to be determined. The plan will be a topic of the Sept. 24 school board work session.

Pre-kindergarten through first-grade students, those with special education plans and students in career and technical education would return under Phase 1.

Phase 2 would include students in second and third grades and other students who require high levels of support. Phase 3 would bring in fourth and fifth grade students. Phase 4 would put middle and high school students back in classrooms.

Students would begin in-class learning under the hybrid plan that has students in school for two days each week and taking instruction from home for three days.

Instead of the straightforward thresholds, Stiepleman said the district will look at statistics including the local COVID-19 positivity rate, the 14-day case rate overall, for children ages 3-11 and for children ages 11-18.

As of Monday, the Columbia-Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department had not updated the local positive rate on COVID-19 tests since Aug. 28 because of a problem with receiving data from the state.

So far this month, 16 of 1,303 new coronavirus infections have been among children under 10 and 469 have been among young people age 10 to 19.

It would also examine district staffing. There were 130 teachers and staff in isolation with COVID-19 or quarantine because of a close contact, Stiepleman said. The teachers and staff work in all the high schools and middle schools, 16 elementary schools and the early childhood center.

"Our greatest obstacle is staffing," Stiepleman said.

The district plans to establish a COVID-19 dashboard, Stiepleman said.

Currently, the district only provides data on the infection rate within the school district, the standard adopted Aug. 10 as the information that would guide decisions on how and whether to provide in-class learning.

Before Stiepleman’s proposed changes, the district’s plan based the level of in-person instruction on the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people in the school district over 14 days.

On Monday, the infection rate 78.4 per 10,000 people over the past 14 days. That is down from a peak of 91.4 on Sept. 7 but well above the 50 set as the threshold for in-person instruction under the hybrid system.

The school year started online Sept. 8 as district personnel dealt with last-minute technology glitches to prevented students from logging on.

The district had more than 600 fewer elementary students on its first day, compared with the first day of the 2019-20 school year.

Questioned by board member Blake Willoughby, Stiepleman said the youngest students may return to classrooms under a hybrid plan before the overall rate falls below 50, if rates are stable or declining and other statistics indicate it would be safe.

The presentation included information about sports and marching band.

"If my child can be in sports, parents are saying why can’t they be in seat?" board member Della Steaty-Wilhoit asked. "It seems contradictory."

"It is contradictory," said Jen Rukstad, assistant superintendent for secondary education. A difference that is public education is compulsory while athletics isn’t.

There are many risks, Ruskad said.

"That risk is higher in contact sports," she said. "It’s a high-risk situation."

Students who participate in activities will be more engaged with their online learning, Stiepleman said.

A handful of parents advocating for a return to school for all students demonstrated before the meeting.

In her report, Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur said she expects state funding to decline by $3.5 million this school year. COVID-19 spending has totaled nearly $4 million, including $2.4 million for technology devices which will be reimbursed through CARES Act funding.

