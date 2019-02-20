Services for Charlotte Virginia Moss Vaughn, 96, of Perry, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Perry with Deacon Brian Meranda and Reverend Bob Knight officiating.

Services for Charlotte Virginia Moss Vaughn, 96, of Perry, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Perry with Deacon Brian Meranda and Reverend Bob Knight officiating.

Burial will be in Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at the church. Arrangement are under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.

Mrs. Vaughn passed away at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Talley, Brad Talley, Rodney Talley, Kendrick Inman, Jason Jones and Darin Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Stuart O'Connor, Teresa Stull, Stephanie Bates, Shannon Vincent, Kimberly Martin, Kelly Power, Susan Hayes and Rachel Madison.

Memorial contributions may be made to Perry Baptist Church, 509 E. Salling Street, Perry, Mo. 63462.

Online condolences may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com.