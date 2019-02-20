Jo Ann Walker, 90, of Palmyra, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Burial will be at Barkley Cemetery in New London. Pastor Mark Carpenter will officiate.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra.

Jo Ann was born Feb. 22, 1928 to Leslie Dean and Anna Laura Six Howell. In 1948, she married Claud Thomas "C.T." Hayes. They had two daughters, Claudia (Donald) Green of Hannibal, and Patricia (Jeff) Britt, of Oxford Mich. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Candice (Joe) Kowalski of Ann Arbor, Mich., Robert Dodd of Shelby Township, Mich., Spencer Britt, of Holly Mich., David (Debbie) Green of Palmyra, Douglas (Lori) Green of Monticello, Mo., Tammy (Troy) Terry of Houston, Mo. and numerous great-grandchildren.

In 1957, she married Donald D. Walker. He preceded her in death in 1999. After losing her husband, she was fortunate to meet James "Pat" Snodgrass who has been the love of her life ever since. Pat's children Lorri Davis, Jackie Snodgrass, Laine Hudson, Leslie Blackburn, Larry Snodgrass, Jodi David, Jon Snodgrass and Janice Lee (deceased) became a very special part of her family.

Out of high school, Jo Ann went to work for Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator. She later transferred to Palmyra and worked at the telephone company until her retirement. She loved anything outdoors, whether it be gardening, taking care of her cats or just sitting in the shade watching the world go by. Jo Ann was a member of the First Christian Church of Palmyra.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Palmyra.

Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com





