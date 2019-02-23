Larry Ray Young, 72, of Paris, MO. passed away on February 14, 2019 at the Mission Regional Community Hospital in Mission, TX.

Larry was born on April 21, 1946 in Mexico, MO the son of Ray and Georgia Frank Young. He married Sharon Howerter in May of 1967 and she preceded him in death April of 1999. He later married Lisa in 2000 and she survives at the home.

Larry and Lisa were snowbirds and enjoyed several winters in Mission, Texas where they made many friends.

Other Survivors include his daughter, Christina Walsh (Tom) and four granddaughters; Tina, Nichole, Tommie and Valerie Walsh; one granddaughter; Veda Baker, all of Hartsburg, MO; five brothers; Gary (Judy) Young of Madison, MO, Bill (Donna) Young, Mike Young, Ronnie (Diane) Young, Bobby (Lisa) Young, all of Mexico and Paris; three sisters; Betty (Ronnie) Flynn of Lake St. Louis, Marsha of Paris, and Pam of Mexico; Several nieces and nephews also. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Georgia, a brother Terry Young.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War where he received the Purple Heart for injuries he received in battle. After leaving the U.S. Military he was a Union meat cutter for Schnucks for 25 years. During his later years Larry attended many Bravo Company reunions all over the United States. It brought him great joy to re-connect with his fellow comrades. Larry also accepted Jesus into his life prior to his death so his soul is in Heaven.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1 to 3p.m. at the Madison Area Community Center in Madison, MO