Sarah Pauline Potter, 94, of Rush Hill, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at University of MO Hospital & Clinics.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1 at 11:00 a.m. at Arnold Funeral Home with burial to follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Montgomery City. Visitation is Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 at the funeral home.

Pauline was born on July 31, 1924 in Montgomery County, the daughter of William Stanley and Naomi Pearl (Nichols) Hill. On Jan. 31, 1942 she married Johnny B. Potter in Montgomery City. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2002.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, sewing, and quilting.

She is survived by a granddaughter Trisha Potter of Mexico; brother Jim Hill of Bellflower; sister-in-law Willie David of Bowling Green and several nieces and nephews including Bill, Randy, and Tim Seay and Lisa Wieberg.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sisters Wynema Seay and Barbara Lemasters, and brothers W.F., Carl O., George, and John Hill.

Memorials may be made to the Rush Hill Community Church in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

