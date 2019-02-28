Micah Harlan Bacus, 37, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at his home in Columbia.

An interment service will be held at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 Broadway, at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 2. The family will receive friends at the church following the interment. A celebration of life will be conducted at the church at 10:30 a.m. Following the celebration a light lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall.

Micah Harlan Bacus was born March 1, 1981, to Heather C. Harlan and Bruce E. Bacus, of Jacksonville, IL. He was a graduate of Jacksonville High School, Lincoln Land Community College, and was a student at Columbia College. He was employed by the Columbia Public Schools as a classroom paraprofessional at Smithton Middle School from 2016 to 2017. He worked as a substitute paraprofessional for the Columbia Public Schools while he continued to work on his degree.

He is survived by his mother Heather C. Harlan of Columbia; his father Bruce E. Bacus of Jacksonville, IL; and his sister Robin H. Bacus of Jacksonville, IL. Also surviving are his nephew Ethan R. Foster and niece Grace Rose Ellen Ridder, both of Jacksonville, IL; his uncles Mark Bacus (Debbie) of East Alton, IL, Tim Harlan (Linda) of Columbia; his aunts Linnet Harlan (Duane Edgington) of Pacific Grove, CA, and Laurel Harlan (Tom Brintnall) of Columbia; his cousins Reed Harlan of Boonville, Brook Harlan (Lyria Bartlett) of Columbia, Piper Brintnall (Justin Kelley) of Columbia, Lane Edgington of Pacific Grove, CA, Oliver Bacus, Noel Schiber (Dave), Alton, and Jolie Alois (John), Washington, IL, Lane and Linden Kelley of Columbia, Lily and Drake Harlan of Columbia.

Micah was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lane and Dorothy Harlan of Boonville, and Keith and Lisa Bacus of Alton, IL; and his cousin Spencer Bacus of East Alton, IL.

Micah fought a long and courageous battle with depression. He leaves his family to mourn his passing and celebrate his life. His kindness to others was without measure.

“My path has never been straight. Perish the day that it will be.” - Micah Harlan Bacus

Memorial donations may be made to the Columbia Public School Foundation, Box 1234, Columbia, MO 65205, http://www.cpsf.org/contribute/ or the National Alliance on Mental Illness Missouri, 3405 W Truman Blvd, Suite 102, Jefferson City, MO 65109, https://namimissouri.org/donate_now/.

Arrangements by Heartland, (573) 442-7850. Share memories and condolences with the family online at www.heartlandcremation.com.