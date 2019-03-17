Joyce Lindgren Mitchell, 86, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. March 30, at the Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St., Columbia, MO with Pastor Fred Leist officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Missouri United Methodist Church. A reception will follow at the church. Burial will be in the Chester Township Cemetery in Grinnell, IA, and in the Missouri United Methodist Church Memory Garden.

Joyce was born June 19, 1932 in Des Moines, IA to Buell and Grace Lindgren. She has two brothers, Larry (Janet) Lindgren of Camarillo, CA and James (Sheila) Lindgren of Carmel, CA, and they survive.

She was married to Roger Lowry Mitchell June 26, 1955. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2013. They have four beloved daughters, Laura, in Columbia, Susan in Kansas City and Columbia, Sarah in Shawnee, KS, and Martha in Las Cruces, NM. The cherished family circle includes Winona Vetch, Brian, Ben (Kayla) and Nick Smith, Roger, Anna and Mitchell Feyerherm, and Shaun, John and David Cooper.

Joyce had a lifelong love of learning which began as she was graduated valedictorian from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, IA. She received a BS from Iowa State University 1954. Other degrees awarded were the MS in Arts Administration at Kansas State University (1980) and an MA (1994) and PhD (2000) in English from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She also attended several summer sessions at Cambridge University in England.

Joyce had an abiding interest in her home and family, providing a welcoming, comfortable and well-run home. She felt it was the perfect time to raise four daughters. Things were opening up so women had a much greater choice of things they might follow in later life. She was a very proud on-looker as they made their choices.

After she completed the Arts Administration Master’s Degree she worked as the Public Relations Coordinator for the Concert Series for the University of Missouri-Columbia. This enriched a lifelong interest in theater and music and provided personal contacts with many outstanding performers of that time (1981-1989).

Another life-long interest was traveling. Together with Roger they traveled widely: Africa, Greece, Thailand, Russia, Scandinavia, Europe, China, India, South America, Canada and Egypt. They also had many adventures exploring the US. It a was a rich, full life.

Special thanks to TigerPlace and the caregivers at Keeping Good Company and Compassus. Gifts in Joyce Mitchell’s memory can be made to Classical 90.5 FM’s “Chopin Café.” Joyce was a longtime supporter of classical music and public radio and helped to establish “Chopin Café,” the longest running program on Classical 90.5. Contributions may be sent to Classical 90.5, Attn: Joyce Mitchell Memorial, 78 McReynolds Hall, Columbia, MO 65211, by calling 573-882-9136 or at MUClassical.org.

