Philip W. Azdell, 69, of Rush Hill, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2019 from injuries sustained in a fall in Kansas City, MO.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at Arnold Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Phil was born on March 10, 1950 in Mexico, the son of Dozier Edwin and Alice Marjorie (Pilcher) Azdell. He attended grade school at Botts School house and graduated from Mexico High School in 1968.

On Feb. 17, 1973 he married Cathy Korschgen in Columbia and she survives at the family home.

Phil had worked for Frank Boswell Construction, formed Azdell Construction, and later worked for his cousin Dennis at Azdell Hydraulics until his retirement.

In addition to his wife Cathy, he is survived by a son Ben (Chancie) Azdell of Columbia; daughter Sara Azdell of Kansas City; three grandchildren, Sydney, McKenna, and Fox Azdell all of Columbia; a brother Ron (Martha) Azdell of Mexico; sisters Donna Fisher and her companion Don Evans of Godfrey, IL and Kara (Josh) Kempker of Jefferson City, MO. He is survived by a number of cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Phil enjoyed spending time with his family and riding his motorcycle. He was a master gardener and enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor and also enjoyed planting and nurturing trees.

He supported the tradition of Mexico wrestling and memorial contributions can be made to the Mexico High School Wrestling Team in care of Gayle Adams or Arnold Funeral Home.

