Adriannah Earnestine Green, 77, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019.

Services for Earnestine Green will be held on Friday, March 29, at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, with Reverend Patterson officiating.

Earnestine was born Dec. 26, 1941 to the late Albert and Christine (Pigee) Blakemore in Mound City, IL.

