Frances Elizabeth Bowden, 99, of Ashland, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Lakeside Meadows Nursing Home in Osage Beach.

Funeral Services will be held at Ashland Baptist Church in Ashland on April 2, at 2:00 p.m. with burial following in New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Frances was born Sept. 3, 1919 in Hartville, the daughter of Barney and Olive Chapman, Claxton. She married Max Leroy Bowden on June 1, 1941 in Eldon and he preceded her in death. Frances worked for the USDA Office and MFA in the clerical department. She was a member of the Ashland Baptist Church for many years.

Survivors include her children, Ken (Susan) Bowden of Lake Ozark, Jim (Deb) Bowden of Ashland, John (Rod Green) Bowden of McMinnville, OR, Jerry (Kim) Bowden of Lake Ozark, and Jean George of Ashland; several grandchildren great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to the Ashland Baptist Church Building Fund PO Box 82 Ashland, MO 54010. Robinson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.